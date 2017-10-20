Home / Obituaries / Tammie Marie Hanson age 52 of Clinton

Tammie Marie Hanson age 52 of Clinton

Tammie Marie Hanson age 52 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at her home in Clinton.  Tammie attended Clinton Church of God and was a lifetime member of the Owner/Operator Individual Drivers Association and the NRA.  She enjoyed fishing in Minnesota with her daughter and going to the gun range.  Tammie always made herself available to help others.  She will be deeply missed by those who knew her and whose lives she touched.  Tammie is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Rechkemmer and Barbara Bennett.

Tammie is survived by her husband, Francis Hanson of Clinton, TN; daughters, Tonya Carlson & her husband Travis of Ray, MN and Jessica Cantrell & her husband Michael of Clinton, TN; brother, David Rechkemmer of Columbus, GA; sisters, DelRae Harrold of Hollister, CA, Nadine Metcalf of Andersonville, TN, and Annette Wilkerson of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren, Joseph, MyKalah, Riley, and Jaeleigh as well as several other relatives and friends.

Tammie’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm with a memorial service immediately following at 7:30pm all in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN.

