Stephen “Poppa” Gilbert, age 78, of Clinton passed away on October 26, 2017 at his residence. Poppa retired from NOAA as a meteorologist and was a veteran of the United States Navy having served his country in the Vietnam War. Throughout his life he loved NASCAR, hunting, watching wildlife with his wife, and was of the Christian faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen Harris Gilbert and an infant son.

He is survived by his loving wife of many decades, Margaret “Nandie” Gilbert of Clinton; daughter, Kim Llanusa & husband Larry of Clinton; grandchildren, Josh Llanusa & wife Courtney, Zac Llanusa & wife Amanda; great granddaughters, Rhealee, Kinslee, and Oaklee Llanusa; brother, Thomas Gilbert; cousin, Lisa Mason-Maxfield; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ross Kerns and his staff at the Tennessee Cancer Specialist of Knoxville for their loving care given to Stephen.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Monday, October 30, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Wade Trimmer officiating. Stephen’s graveside will follow his funeral at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to, Training For Reigning Institute, In Memory of Stephen Gilbert, 174 Mill Run, N. Augusta, SC 29860. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com