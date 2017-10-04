Speaker warns students of dangers of drinking, driving

(ASAP of Anderson County) When Blake McMeans speaks, his message is clear, “Don’t drink and drive or ride with those who do.” Blake has now added to his speech “don’t text and drive”. But his message has a far greater impact when the 40-year-old walks to the podium. McMeans tells his compelling story and warns kids not to make the same mistake he did.

On September 21st and 22nd, the former athlete challenged students at Anderson County, Clinton and Oak Ridge High Schools to make a promise to themselves and him…not to drink or text and to make healthy life choices. Car crashes are the number one killer of teens in the United States. That’s why ASAP of Anderson County with the help of Laura Lynn Riden, State Farm® Agent, and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office brought Blake to Anderson County to share his inspiring message with local students.

A number 4 nationally ranked tennis player entering The University of Tennessee in 1994, McMeans had it all. Friends, family, full college scholarship and an athletic future as far as the eye could see. That is, until November of that year when he chose to drive home one night after drinking with fraternity brothers at a Knoxville bar. A terrible car crash less than a mile from home almost took his life, sending him into a months-long coma and leaving him partially paralyzed and facing years of rehabilitation.

It took Blake seven years to re-learn how to stand, chew and talk. But the accident also forever ended his dreams of being a professional athlete. “I want people to learn from my mistake, that underage drinking and drinking and driving can have a devastating effect on your life,” McMeans said.

This message affected the over 800 students who sat silent as he told his story. Blake said, “It is impossible see me and ignore the consequences drinking and driving can have.” This event is just one more example of how everyone in our community can say “I AM ONE” and be proactive against underage drinking and other substance abuse. The members of the ASAP Ambassadors Youth Coalition heard Blake speak during a previous event at the Tennessee Teen Institute and immediately started to figure out how they could get him to Anderson County. They recognized the need to the message to be heard by all of their peers, not just the few who were able to go to that event.

If you are interested in learning more about substance abuse prevention in Anderson County or need tips for talking to your teen about alcohol or other drugs contact ASAP at 865-457-3007 or visit to ASAPofAnderson.org.