A minor earthquake shook Roane County Sunday morning.

According to U.S. Geological Survey’s seismic monitoring system, the 2.5 magnitude quake struck Sunday around 6:48 a.m. near Rockwood.

The USGS said was felt by people on the far western edge of Knox County.

The minor quake was one of three that were felt in an area of notable seismic activity along a diagonal line from Alabama to the Kentucky state line near Middlesboro over the last 7 days.