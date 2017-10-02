Home / Obituaries / Shirley Marlow, age 76, of LaFollette

Shirley Marlow, age 76, of LaFollette

Shirley Marlow, age 76, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017. She was a Member of Fincastle Church of God. Preceded in death by husband, James Marlow; son, Jamie Marlow; brothers, Ben Collins and Gary Collins.

Survivors

Son: Danny Coleman

Grandchildren: Connie Coleman Richardson, Danny Coleman Jr., Bradley Coleman and Justin Marlow

Brothers: Bill Collins and Jonah Collins

Very Special Niece Donna Kibler

Services 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Mike Smith officiating

Interment 11 AM Tuesday at Oddfellows Cemetery

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

