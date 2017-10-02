Shirley Marlow, age 76, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017. She was a Member of Fincastle Church of God. Preceded in death by husband, James Marlow; son, Jamie Marlow; brothers, Ben Collins and Gary Collins.
Survivors
Son: Danny Coleman
Grandchildren: Connie Coleman Richardson, Danny Coleman Jr., Bradley Coleman and Justin Marlow
Brothers: Bill Collins and Jonah Collins
Very Special Niece Donna Kibler
Services 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Mike Smith officiating
Interment 11 AM Tuesday at Oddfellows Cemetery
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home