Shannon Matthew Furlong, age 51 of Andersonville

Mr. Shannon Matthew Furlong, age 51 of Andersonville passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Furlong.  Mr. Furlong is survived by his mother, Betty Lou Furlong of Claxton; son, Quinton Furlong of Andersonville; sister, Cheryl Whitson of Oak Ridge, Brothers, Scott Furlong of Knoxville and John Furlong of New York; and daughter, Amy Steward.

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. holleygamble.com

