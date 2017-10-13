Senatorial candidate to speak to AC Democrats

Democratic candidate for United States Senate James Mackler will speak at the Anderson County Democratic Party’s General Party meeting on Thursday, October 19th starting at 6 PM. The meeting will be held at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. He will make the keynote speech after a brief business portion of the meeting.
