Home / Community Bulletin Board / Senatorial candidate to speak to AC Democrats

Senatorial candidate to speak to AC Democrats

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

Democratic candidate for United States Senate James Mackler will speak at the Anderson County Democratic Party’s General Party meeting on Thursday, October 19th starting at 6 PM. The meeting will be held at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. He will make the keynote speech after a brief business portion of the meeting.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Homelessness Community Meeting set for Monday

The next Homelessness Community Meeting will be this coming Monday, Oct. 16, from 5:30-7:00 at First Baptist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved