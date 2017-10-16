Home / Community Bulletin Board / RSCC holding FAFSA event in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

Thanks to the Tennessee Reconnect Act, eligible adults can complete two years at any community college in the state, including Roane State Community College tuition-free beginning in fall 2018.

The first step, though, is to file a 2018-19 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Roane State’s financial aid staff will host special events to help with FAFSA applications, including at the college’s Oak Ridge campus at 701 Briarcliff Avenue on Monday, October 16 today), from 5-7 p.m.

Those who attend are asked to bring their 2016 income tax return and their 2016 W-2 forms.

To learn more about the Oak Ridge event and other FAFSA events, visit www.roanestate.edu/reconnect or contact Reconnect Counselor Jack Parker at (865) 354-3000 ext. 4891 or parkerja4@roanestate.edu.

