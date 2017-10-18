Home / Obituaries / Roger Howard Nance, age 66, of Lake City

Roger Howard Nance, age 66 retired pastor, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017 at his residence.  He was born May 8, 1951 in Anderson County, TN to the late Charles “Scotty” and Geraldine Williams Nance. Roger was the founding member of the Emanuel Community Baptist Church.  He was an EMT in Anderson County for many years. Roger loved gardening and woodworking.  He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors

Wife of 46 Years                              Sharon Prosise Nance                                Lake City

Brothers                                             Mike Nance & Carolyn                                Lake City

                                                            Pete Nance & Dana                                    Farragut

                                                            Joe Nance                                                     LaFollette

Sister                                                  Trudy Nance Johnson & James                Jacksboro

Many Nieces and Nephews and Many Friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday, October 20, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Friday, October 20, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Sharp officiating.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

