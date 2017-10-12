Home / Obituaries / Roger Bumgardner, age 68, of Heiskell

Roger Bumgardner, age 68, of Heiskell

Roger Bumgardner, age 68, of Heiskell, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.  He was a member of the Island Home Missionary Baptist Church.  Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Estel and Ann Bumgardner.

Survived by:
Wife of 47 years…………. Carolyn Davidson Bumgardner
Daughters………………Candace Carroll husband George
       Erica Anderson
Grandchildren……….Chyan Cole husband Zachary
Ariana Bumgardner
       Gracie Anderson
The family will receive at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 2-4PM with a memorial service to  follow at 4:00PM with Dr. Lee Hickman officiating. www.holleygamble.com
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at 412 North Cedar Bluff Road Knoxville, TN 37923.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored the serve the Bumgardner family.

