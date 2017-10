Last week, the Roane County grand jury indicted a 16-year-old Harriman boy on one count of reckless hommicde in the shooting death last year of his sister’s visiting boyfriend.

Jacob Kinney shot and killed MarStratton Gordon, who had been visiting huis girlfriend, Kinney’s sister, on August 28, 2016. The case against Kinney was moved from Juvenile Court to Criminal Court by a Roane County judge earlier this year.