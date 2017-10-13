Home / Obituaries / Richard Paul Cotter, better known as Paul age 68 of Rockvale, TN

Richard Paul Cotter, better known as Paul age 68 of Rockvale, TN

Jim Harris 2 days ago

Richard Paul Cotter, better known as Paul age 68 of Rockvale, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN.  Paul enjoyed his friends at Murfreesboro singles club, and visiting his high school friends in Chicago, playing scrabble with his friend Maggie and her sister.  He was a computer programmer and graduated from Purdue University.  Paul was of the Lutheran faith.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alice Cotter, and his brother, John Cotter.

Paul is survived by his cousin, Gil Anderson of Clinton, TN; friend Maggie Morgan of Murfreesboro, TN; and several other friends.  With Paul’s request there will not be any services for him.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

