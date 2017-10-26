Home / Featured / Report: No evidence of misuse of p-cards

Report: No evidence of misuse of p-cards

According to the Courier News, Anderson County’s Finance and Purchasing Departments say that after a months-long investigation, they have determined that county purchasing cards–or P-cards–were not misused by employees.

The p-card program was suspended earlier this year after then-Purchasing Agent Tony Foreman, who oversaw the program, resigned, leaving it without an administrator. After the program was suspended, some officials questioned what appeared to be non-work-related purchases on a list of the previous year’s transactions. That led to the investigation, which recently concluded, according to the Courier.

Deputy Purchasing Agent Katherine Ajmeri notified the County Commission last month that the probe had turned up no evidence of misuse of the cards by county employees. The investigation also looked at the program’s contols to prevent misuse and resulted in a few changes to the policies and procedures, which, according to the report, “are still in place and being practiced.” Some of those include requiring department heads’ authorization for their use and a review of any expenditures by the County Finance Committee.

P-cards are used to streamline the purchasing process for things needed by the government while also allowing the county to have oversight of what is being spent, where and by whom.

