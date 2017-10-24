REMINDER: OR Halloween Party Thursday, volunteers still needed

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2017 Children’s Halloween Party on Thursday, October 26, 2017, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. This annual event is now in its 35th year and will be attended by hundreds of local children and their parents.

Activities are planned for every room in the Civic Center and include carnival games, inflatables, a toddler game room, Halloween cartoon videos, face painting, concessions, a “scary room,” and a glow room. All activities are suitable for younger children. A hay ride will also be offered in A.K. Bissell Park, weather permitting.

There is no admission fee to get into the Civic Center, but participation in most activities requires one or more tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Center. The cost is 25 cents per ticket or $5 for a pack of 20. The cost of the games, face painting, scary room, hayride, concessions, and souvenirs is one or more tickets. The toddler game room and cartoon videos are free.

Businesses and organizations are still needed to sponsor game booths for the party. Sponsors will supply two to four volunteers to operate the game throughout the evening. The Recreation and Parks Department will provide the games and prizes unless sponsors wish to provide their own. Games should be appropriate for children age 10 and under. Applications can be emailed or picked up at the Civic Center front desk.

Additional adult volunteers are also needed to assist with event activities. Persons wishing to help during the event should call the Civic Center at (865) 425-3450.

For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, contact Amanda Pope at (865) 425-3450 or email apope@oakridgetn.gov. For additional details on this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at www.orrecparks.org.