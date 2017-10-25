Reminder #2: St. Mary’s 67th Annual Fall Festival this weekend

The 67th Annual St. Mary’s Fall Festival in Oak Ridge will be held This Friday and Saturday Oct 27-28. Friday the festival kicks off with the Traditional Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner held in “Columbus Hall/Parish Life Center” at 323 Vermont Ave, Oak Ridge. Saturday the festival continues on the church grounds from 10am-5pm.

Doors open for dinner Friday at 5 p.m. Take out dinners can be picked up under the covered walkway at the entrance of the Parish Life Center. Dinner prices are $10 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and children 5-12yrs, and free for 4yrs and under.

The LIVE Auction will start promptly at 7 p.m. And this year will be sure to NOT disappoint those coming for their choice of amazing finds! A sampling of some of the items up for bid this year are; Vacation and get-away packages, Multiple Bedroom sets and bedroom furniture, office furniture including a roll-top desk, a Toro Super recycler push mower, 3 pc metal/glass patio set, 10spd Street Bike, and a Jeep Trail Bike, 2 UT game ticket packages, Framed and Signed Artwork, Baby Furniture, cribs, and Jenny Lind cradle, and a Handmade queensize quilt. This is just a tid bit of what’s to be offered!!

In addition to a baking contest on Friday, there will be a preserved (canned) foods contest. St. Lucy’s Silent Auction—which features arts, treasures, hand painted furniture, and theme baskets, and the White Elephant thrift shop-outreach ministry will be open for business between 3pm-5pm.

On Saturday, October 28, the festivities begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. on parish grounds. From 10am-2pm there will be a professional face painter and a balloon twister from noon -2pm. Festival foods begin at 11am & will include the American Grille, Hot Wings, The German Bier Garten, and a Spanish Food Booth.

Armbands will be available for $20 for unlimited play on select inflatables. The Bake Shoppe, face painting, and St. Lucy’s silent auction will continue through Saturday. Live entertainment will be on the main stage throughout the day, including martial arts demos at 11:30am and 3pm, the Mt.Leconte Jug Band from 2-3pm, Kelsi Walker at 1 and Shayla McDaniel closing the festival at 3:30pm. AND* Back by popular demand the festival will present the

2nd Annual Fast & Classy Car Club Show from 10am-2pm on the Oak Ridge Turnpike Side of the festival grounds.

For more information about this year’s festival, contact the festival chairman Lenna Aird at (865) 256-9130 or lennaaird@gmail.com