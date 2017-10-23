Regina Ethel “Dean” Light, age 98 of Heiskell went home to be with her Lord on October 22, 2017, at the tender age of 98. She spent her life loving and caring for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Maynard Light; son, Ted R. Light; parents, James and Amanda Ridenour; several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her eldest son, David R. Light & wife Wanda; daughters, Sue Light-Walton and Jane Light-Martin & husband Paul Ray; sons, Danny Light & wife Debra, Darrell Light & wife Lisa; daughter-in-law, Janet Sharp-Light-Symons. These were her greatest love and treasure in life. She has many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren in whose heart she will live on for many years. There was nobody like granny.

The Light Family thanks everyone for their kind prayers and loving support during this sad time. We sorrow but not as those without hope.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Danny Light officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am,Thursday at Greenway Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com