Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors’ Dragon Wagon Preview

Tune in for the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon this Thursday (October 5th) from 4 to 6 pm, once again broadcasting from Domino’s Pizza on Main Street in Clinton.

Join the WYSH Sports Crew as we set the table for the first full fall football weekend of October.

This week’s program will include interviews with Dragon of the Past Alex Willard, former football coach Andy Shattuck, Dragon History with ET Stamey, and our chat with the Student-Athlete of the Week. Plus we will catch up with a member of the current Clinton coaching staff to see how they are preparing for a visit from 4th ranked Region foe, Fulton on Friday night, recap last week’s action and make some wildly, ill-advised game predictions. All that, and we will answer this week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question, which is:

In 1960, the Clinton High School football team completed its regular season 10-0-0 and were unscored upon, except for one touchdown surrendered. What team scored the only points of the 1960 season against the Clinton Dragons?

If you think you know the answer, email it to jim@wyshradio.com. If you are correct, your name will be put into a box and could be drawn during Thursday’s edition of the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon on WYSH. If your name is drawn, you will receive a $25 gift card from Apple Blossom Cafe in Clinton.