Playoff match-ups for East Tennessee teams

For a complete look at the brackets across the state, visit www.tssaa.org.
All games are 7 p.m. local time and are set for Friday, Nov. 3
CLASS 1A
Midway (5-5) at Cloudland (8-2)
Hancock Co. (2-8) at Coalfield (9-1)
Oliver Springs (3-7) at Jellico (4-6)
Greenback (9-1) bye
CLASS 2A
Cumberland Gap (7-3) at Sullivan North (7-3)
Hampton (4-6) at Rockwood (7-3)
Oneida (6-4) at Happy Valley (7-3)
South Greene (3-7) at Meigs Co. (10-0)
CLASS 3A
Northview Academy (5-5) at Johnson Co. (10-0)
Unicoi Co. (5-5) at Austin-East (8-2)
Kingston (7-3) at West Greene (6-4)
Claiborne (5-5) at Alcoa (8-2)
CLASS 4A
East Ridge (7-3) at Greeneville (10-0)
Sullivan South (7-3) at Chattanooga Central (6-4)
Sequoyah (5-5) at Elizabethton (8-2)
Grainger (7-3) at Anderson Co. (10-0)
CLASS 5A
Knoxville Central (5-5) at Daniel Boone (8-2)
Morristown East (4-6) at Sevier Co. (5-5)
South Doyle (5-5) at Tennessee (6-4)
David Crockett (5-5) at Knoxville Halls (5-5)
Soddy-Daisy (6-4) at Oak Ridge (8-2)
Knoxville West (6-4) at Rhea Co. (5-5)
Lenoir City (5-5) at Fulton (8-2)
Campbell Co. (7-3) at Knoxville Catholic (7-3)
CLASS 6A
Ooltewah (5-5) at Dobyns-Bennett (7-3)
Science Hill (7-3) at Bradley Central (8-2)
Cleveland (7-3) at Farragut (8-2)
Bearden (6-4) at Maryville (9-1)