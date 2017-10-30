Playoff match-ups for East Tennessee teams

For a complete look at the brackets across the state, visit www.tssaa.org.

All games are 7 p.m. local time and are set for Friday, Nov. 3

CLASS 1A

Midway (5-5) at Cloudland (8-2)

Hancock Co. (2-8) at Coalfield (9-1)

Oliver Springs (3-7) at Jellico (4-6)

Greenback (9-1) bye

CLASS 2A

Cumberland Gap (7-3) at Sullivan North (7-3)

Hampton (4-6) at Rockwood (7-3)

Oneida (6-4) at Happy Valley (7-3)

South Greene (3-7) at Meigs Co. (10-0)

CLASS 3A

Northview Academy (5-5) at Johnson Co. (10-0)

Unicoi Co. (5-5) at Austin-East (8-2)

Kingston (7-3) at West Greene (6-4)

Claiborne (5-5) at Alcoa (8-2)

CLASS 4A

East Ridge (7-3) at Greeneville (10-0)

Sullivan South (7-3) at Chattanooga Central (6-4)

Sequoyah (5-5) at Elizabethton (8-2)

Grainger (7-3) at Anderson Co. (10-0)

CLASS 5A

Knoxville Central (5-5) at Daniel Boone (8-2)

Morristown East (4-6) at Sevier Co. (5-5)

South Doyle (5-5) at Tennessee (6-4)

David Crockett (5-5) at Knoxville Halls (5-5)

Soddy-Daisy (6-4) at Oak Ridge (8-2)

Knoxville West (6-4) at Rhea Co. (5-5)

Lenoir City (5-5) at Fulton (8-2)

Campbell Co. (7-3) at Knoxville Catholic (7-3)

CLASS 6A

Ooltewah (5-5) at Dobyns-Bennett (7-3)

Science Hill (7-3) at Bradley Central (8-2)

Cleveland (7-3) at Farragut (8-2)

Bearden (6-4) at Maryville (9-1)