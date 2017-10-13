ORPL announces October art exhibit

The art exhibit at Oak Ridge Public Library for the month of October is a collection of black and white photography created by Jeff Tidwell.

Mr. Tidwell first became involved with photography at a young age, when he would assist his father in the darkroom at Webb School. He works with 35mm, medium format, as well as digital photography. In addition to fine art photography, Mr. Tidwell has captured memories of weddings, special events and is skilled in black and white photo reproduction. He currently operates Tidwell Images Photography and offers digital studio portraiture.

He loves the idea of capturing a moment in time and letting it tell its own story. This exhibit features striking portraits and showcases the strength of dancers.

Please visit the Oak Ridge Public Library during the month of October to view the wonderful photographs that are on display.