Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPL announces October art exhibit

ORPL announces October art exhibit

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The art exhibit at Oak Ridge Public Library for the month of October is a collection of black and white photography created by Jeff Tidwell.

Mr. Tidwell first became involved with photography at a young age, when he would assist his father in the darkroom at Webb School. He works with 35mm, medium format, as well as digital photography. In addition to fine art photography, Mr. Tidwell has captured memories of weddings, special events and is skilled in black and white photo reproduction. He currently operates Tidwell Images Photography and offers digital studio portraiture.

He loves the idea of capturing a moment in time and letting it tell its own story. This exhibit features striking portraits and showcases the strength of dancers.

Please visit the Oak Ridge Public Library during the month of October to view the wonderful photographs that are on display.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

October Sky Festival returning for 10th year

The Oliver Springs Historical Society will host the 10th annual October Sky Festival on Oct. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved