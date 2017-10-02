Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPD issues scam warning

ORPD issues scam warning

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

The Oak Ridge Police Department has issued a warning to citizens across the area to be on the lookout for “spoofed” phone calls that appear to be coming from the police department, but are actually from scam artists.

Similar to a scam the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued an advisory for last week, Oak Ridge Police say that some local residents have notified officers that they are receiving calls that appear to originate from the police department’s non-emergency line, (865) 425-4399. These calls are not legitimate. The department will never contact you by phone in an attempt to collect money or financial information, according to a bulletin released over the weekend.

Residents have also advised officers that the scam calls sometimes threaten arrest, jail time and other legal action if payment is not made. Ozak Ridge Police write: “Please be aware that this is a common scam tactic and anyone receiving a call of this nature should hang up without providing any personal information to the caller.”

Caller ID “spoofing” is technology that causes the telephone network to indicate that a call is originating from somewhere other than the true location. In other words, the software allows the caller to program the caller ID to show any message or title.

If you receive one of these calls or have questions, please contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504, or your local law enforcement agency.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Buy Local Sponsors

Thank you to our amazing Buy Local Sponsors: Los Caballeros – On the turnpike in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved