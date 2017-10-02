ORPD issues scam warning

The Oak Ridge Police Department has issued a warning to citizens across the area to be on the lookout for “spoofed” phone calls that appear to be coming from the police department, but are actually from scam artists.

Similar to a scam the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued an advisory for last week, Oak Ridge Police say that some local residents have notified officers that they are receiving calls that appear to originate from the police department’s non-emergency line, (865) 425-4399. These calls are not legitimate. The department will never contact you by phone in an attempt to collect money or financial information, according to a bulletin released over the weekend.

Residents have also advised officers that the scam calls sometimes threaten arrest, jail time and other legal action if payment is not made. Ozak Ridge Police write: “Please be aware that this is a common scam tactic and anyone receiving a call of this nature should hang up without providing any personal information to the caller.”

Caller ID “spoofing” is technology that causes the telephone network to indicate that a call is originating from somewhere other than the true location. In other words, the software allows the caller to program the caller ID to show any message or title.

If you receive one of these calls or have questions, please contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504, or your local law enforcement agency.