Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCB “Musical Salute to Veterans” Concert Nov. 12

ORCB “Musical Salute to Veterans” Concert Nov. 12

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 31 Views

On Sunday, November 12th, the Oak Ridge Community Band/Wind Ensemble will present a “Musical Salute to Veterans” Concert at 3:30 pm in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church, located at 130 Providence Road in Oak Ridge.

A special invitation is extended to all area veterans to attend this performance for recognition and a thank you for your service during the Veterans Day weekend. Bring family & friends.

Admission is $5 for adults over age 18; children are free. Guest performers are vocalists Roscoe Shipley and Deidre Ford. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the program.

For more info:  visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: OR Halloween Party Thursday, volunteers still needed

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved