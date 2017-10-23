ORCB “Musical Salute to Veterans” Concert Nov. 12

On Sunday, November 12th, the Oak Ridge Community Band/Wind Ensemble will present a “Musical Salute to Veterans” Concert at 3:30 pm in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church, located at 130 Providence Road in Oak Ridge.

A special invitation is extended to all area veterans to attend this performance for recognition and a thank you for your service during the Veterans Day weekend. Bring family & friends.

Admission is $5 for adults over age 18; children are free. Guest performers are vocalists Roscoe Shipley and Deidre Ford. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the program.

For more info: visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.