ORAU exceeds fundraising goal for 10th straight year

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Local News

Oak Ridge Associated Universities says that for a 10th consecutive year, it exceeded its goal of raising $100,000 in donations as part of its internal annual giving campaign that benefits the United Way and Community Shares, bringing the total donations over the past decade to more than $1 million.

As part of the 2017 ORAU Annual Giving Campaign, a total of $117,604.41 was pledged. Employees donate via payroll deduction and could earmark their donation for United Way, Community Shares, or both nonprofit organizations, a press release said.

Organizational groups at ORAU also held internal fundraising events, such as costume contests, book sales, bake sales, and friendly challenges to raise money for this worthy cause.

ORAU is a nonprofit corporation and federal contractor. ORAU manages the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education for the U.S. Department of Energy. Learn more about ORAU at www.orau.org.

