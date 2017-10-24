Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR winter hoops sign-ups coming

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 28 Views

(Oak Ridge press release) Registration for the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department’s Winter Basketball Leagues opens Monday, October 30, 2017, with an organizational meeting at the Civic Center.

Early registration for both youth and adult leagues ends Monday, November 13, with late registration closing on Wednesday, November 22.

Youth league registration is accepted for high school aged boys and girls. Senior division players must be in grades 9-12 or no older than age 18 by December 1 to qualify.

Games are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of December 4. Both boys’ and girls’ leagues will be hosted on Saturdays at the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Men’s and Women’s league games will be played on Mondays and/or Thursdays. Adult and youth leagues will run through approximately the end of February with a break in play for the holidays.

Interested teams, coaches or individual players may obtain registration information from the front desk of the Civic Center, or print the info from the Recreation and Parks Department website: orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/athletics/basketball/.

The organizational kickoff event has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on October 30 in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. For additional information, contact Matt Reece with the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3440.

