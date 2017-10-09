Home / Local News / OR updates Turtle Park Sewer project

OR updates Turtle Park Sewer project

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

Sewer rehabilitation continues for the week of October 9, 2017, with Hurst Excavating, LLC, working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge to rehabilitate sewer collection pipes in the Turtle Park Sewer Shed. Areas affected by phase two of the project include City easements in yards and in roadways.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling on streets included in the sewer work area. Temporary road repairs will be made and loose gravel should be expected until the patches are permanently paved.

Construction work scheduled for the week beginning October 9, 2017, includes the following locations:

 

·         East Morningside Drive ·         Moore Lane
·         Jefferson Avenue ·         Morgan Road
·         Middlebury Road ·         Wayne Place
·         Monaco Lane ·         Wayne Road
·         Montclair Road ·         Wayside Road
·         Montreal Lane ·         West Outer Drive

All construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment and access issues. Residents should have already received door hangers on bright orange paper providing general details about the project as well as the contractor’s contact information.

Additional questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by calling (865) 425-1875 or by emailing PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov. Hurst Excavating can be reached at (865) 922-6142.

