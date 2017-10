OR Senior center to be closed October 24-26

The City of Oak Ridge says that all visitors to the Oak Ridge Senior Center should be advised that daily programs will be closed between Tuesday, October 24, and Thursday, October 26, due to preparations for a special event at the Civic Center.

The main office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during this time in order to sell taxi coupons.

All regular activities will resume as normal on Friday, October 26.

The city asks that seniors please mark your calendars as a reminder of this closure!