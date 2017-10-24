OR Elks Lodge offering indoor trick-or-treating

The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Road, will be hosting an Indoor Trick-or-Treat on Tuesday, October 31st from 5 PM until 7:30 PM.

The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684 is hosting this event in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, fun place to show off their costumes and receive candy on Halloween night.

Free hot chocolate and bottled water will also be given to everyone in attendance.

Don’t forget to bring a camera and have your picture taken with “Elroy” the Elk.