OR Council OKs contracts for Preschool, Senior Center projects

Scarbro Park, the preferred site for a new Oak Ridge preschool

Jim Harris

Last week, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved authorizing contracts with Knoxville-based Studio Four Design for architectural, interior design and consulting engineering services for both a new preschool building and a new Senior Center.

Studio Four will earn approximately $574,700 for work on the preschool building and approximately $196,630, for work on the Senior Center.

The city’s payment to Studio Four Design is part of a $1 million-plus bond issuance, which was also approved by the Council.

The new preschool will be constructed in Scarboro Park across from the Scarboro Community Center, while the new Senior Center will be in A.K. Bissell Park, close to but separate from the Civic Center.

City officials estimate the new Preschool could be completed and open for students in 2019. No official timetable has been announced for the Senior Center.

The Senior Center will replace the current Senior Center area in the Oak Ridge Civic Center’s Recreation building.

