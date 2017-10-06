OR announces partial road closure

A City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department contractor, GEOServices, LLC, will be performing work along W. Tennessee Avenue from New York Avenue to Georgia Avenue on Monday, October 9, 2017. As part of the project, it will be necessary to close one lane of traffic throughout the day in various locations along W. Tennessee Avenue. During this time, crews will be conducting a subsurface investigation to gather data that will be used for a future water line replacement design.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling along this section of roadway. Please take alternate routes when possible. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or by email PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.