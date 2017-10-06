Home / Local News / OR announces partial road closure

OR announces partial road closure

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

A City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department contractor, GEOServices, LLC, will be performing work along W. Tennessee Avenue from New York Avenue to Georgia Avenue on Monday, October 9, 2017. As part of the project, it will be necessary to close one lane of traffic throughout the day in various locations along W. Tennessee Avenue. During this time, crews will be conducting a subsurface investigation to gather data that will be used for a future water line replacement design.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling along this section of roadway. Please take alternate routes when possible. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or by email PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

17th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival Oct. 13-14

(Information from the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce)  The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved