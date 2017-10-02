One man arrested, one woman suffering ‘life-threatening’ injuries in shooting

One man is in custody after a woman suffered “multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds” late Friday night in Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Police responded to a call of a shooting at a home on Walsh Lane at around 11 pm Friday after dispatchers were told that a woman had been shot and that the male suspect was still at the house.

As they arrived on scene, officers spotted the suspect attempting to flee the area in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, he was apprehended a short distance away.

Meanwhile, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar for what an ORPD press release described as “multiple, life-threatening gunshot wounds.” Her condition had not been made public as of the time this report was filed.

Officers took the suspect, 43-year-old William Molette, to the police station for questionining, and he was later charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of possessing a firearm while in the commission of a dangerous felony. As of Monday morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.