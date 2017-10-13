On the Air: Football, playoff racing highlight weekend

It is another busy weekend at the Radio ranch with Friday night high school football tonight and a Saturday/Sunday NASCAR doubleheader.

Tonight at 7:00, tune in for the Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Clinton at Oak Ridge in the school’s 56th all-time meeting. Oak Ridge enters the game 5-2 with a three-game winning streak while Clinton has dropped five in a row after starting the season 2-0.

Saturday at 12:30, catch live coverage of the Camping World Truck Series Fred’s 250 from Talladega, a playoff elimination race, on WYSH and WQLA.

Sunday at 1:00, WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM present the Monster Energy Cup Series Alabama 500 from Talladega as their postseason also rolls on.

