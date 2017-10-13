Home / Featured / On the Air: Football, playoff racing highlight weekend

On the Air: Football, playoff racing highlight weekend

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

It is another busy weekend at the Radio ranch with Friday night high school football tonight and a Saturday/Sunday NASCAR doubleheader.

Tonight at 7:00, tune in for the Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Clinton at Oak Ridge in the school’s 56th all-time meeting. Oak Ridge enters the game 5-2 with a three-game winning streak while Clinton has dropped five in a row after starting the season 2-0.

Saturday at 12:30, catch live coverage of the Camping World Truck Series Fred’s 250 from Talladega, a playoff elimination race, on WYSH and WQLA.

Sunday at 1:00, WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM present the Monster Energy Cup Series Alabama 500 from Talladega as their postseason also rolls on.

Tune in to your local sports leader, WYSH, all weekend long.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

