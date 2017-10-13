Home / Community Bulletin Board / October Sky Festival returning for 10th year

October Sky Festival returning for 10th year

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

The Oliver Springs Historical Society will host the 10th annual October Sky Festival on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Arrowhead Park on Kingston Avenue in Oliver Springs. Admission is free.

Activities include narrated tours of the sites used in the filming of the movie “October Sky” and local historic homes and business sites, conducted by society members.

There will be a Cruise-in Car Show with no cost to show your vehicle.

Music will be provided by by Dudley Evans and Victorious, as well as Greg Johnson’s Tribute to Elvis, along with a host of other local singers and musicians throughout the day.

Dozens of craftsmen, exhibitors and vendors will be set up, including the artists and authors from the Arts Council of Roane County and the Writers Guild of Anderson County.

The Festival will have all kinds of delicious food including smoked barbecue, grilled chicken, fried potatoes with peppers and onions, fajitas, fried pies, kettle corn, funnel cakes, crystal style dogs, fried pickles and much more.

There will be activities for all ages, including a Merry-go-Around and Battle Balls.

To become a vendor, sponsor or a volunteer go to: www.octoberskyfestivaltn.org.

For more information, call (865) 435-0385 or Teresa Hall at (865) 591-5755.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Senior Advisory Board, Studio 4 to meet

The Oak Ridge Senior Advisory Board will meet with a design firm to discuss the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved