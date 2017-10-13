October Sky Festival returning for 10th year

The Oliver Springs Historical Society will host the 10th annual October Sky Festival on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Arrowhead Park on Kingston Avenue in Oliver Springs. Admission is free.

Activities include narrated tours of the sites used in the filming of the movie “October Sky” and local historic homes and business sites, conducted by society members.

There will be a Cruise-in Car Show with no cost to show your vehicle.

Music will be provided by by Dudley Evans and Victorious, as well as Greg Johnson’s Tribute to Elvis, along with a host of other local singers and musicians throughout the day.

Dozens of craftsmen, exhibitors and vendors will be set up, including the artists and authors from the Arts Council of Roane County and the Writers Guild of Anderson County.

The Festival will have all kinds of delicious food including smoked barbecue, grilled chicken, fried potatoes with peppers and onions, fajitas, fried pies, kettle corn, funnel cakes, crystal style dogs, fried pickles and much more.

There will be activities for all ages, including a Merry-go-Around and Battle Balls.

To become a vendor, sponsor or a volunteer go to: www.octoberskyfestivaltn.org.

For more information, call (865) 435-0385 or Teresa Hall at (865) 591-5755.