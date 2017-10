A stay-at-home mom from Oak Ridge dethroned a 12-time returning champion Thursday night on the long-running TV quiz show “Jeopardy!”

Scarlet Sims defeated the reigning champ, Austin Rogers by $51, aided in no small part by sweeping all five questions in a category about East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton.

Scarlet Sims will return as champion on tonight’s episode, which airs at 7:30 pm on WBIR-TV.