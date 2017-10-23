Oak Ridge to take over Centennial Golf Course

The City of Oak Ridge has announced its decision to begin managing Centennial Golf Course internally through the Recreation and Parks Department, releasing the private firm Billy Casper Golf from their management contract. The transition will begin immediately and is expected to be complete by the end of November.

The City chose to make the move in order to initiate repairs to the facility on an aggressive timeline. The golf course will not close during the management transition or subsequent renovations. Nine holes will remain open while crews work on the rest of the course. Cart path repairs are planned along with drainage improvements and the installation of guard rails and other safety measures. The driving range and clubhouse will also remain open. The City will be honoring passes and memberships purchased prior to this change.

“Golf is an extremely dynamic sport and we have to adapt in order to remain competitive,” City Manager Mark Watson said of the decision. “Our goal is to have a truly great public golf course and this is the first step in making that a reality.”

Centennial Golf Course features 18 holes and a driving range situated on roughly 200 acres just off Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge. Golf lessons are available and will continue to be offered through the Des Mahoney Golf Academy. The Recreation and Parks Department expects to have the full course operational by early April 2018, just in time for spring golf tournaments.

“Making necessary repairs and improvements over the winter months is first on our to-do list once we have our staff in place,” Recreation and Parks Department Director Jon Hetrick explained. “After that, we will begin focusing on ways to increase awareness of the course and generate new interest in this public amenity.”

Centennial Golf Course opened in 1996. Billy Casper Golf has managed the course since 2000. Please allow for patience and understanding as the golf course goes through this transition. To book tee times, please continue to visit www.centennialgc.com. Anyone with questions about the transition should contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3446 or email centennial@oakridgetn.gov.