Oak Ridge Senior Advisory Board, Studio 4 to meet

The Oak Ridge Senior Advisory Board will meet with a design firm to discuss the new Senior Center on Monday.

The special meeting, a work session, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, October 16, in the B room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. During that work session, the Board will be meeting with Studio 4 Design to discuss the new senior center project.

All Board members and other interested citizens are invited to attend.

If you have any questions, contact Recreation Manager Linda McGhee at lmcghee@oakridgetn.gov or (865) 425-3999.