Oak Ridge Halloween Party Oct. 26th

The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2017 Children’s Halloween Party on Thursday, October 26, 2017, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. This annual event is now in its 35th year and will be attended by hundreds of local children and their parents. Activities will be planned for every room in the Civic Center and a hay ride will be offered in A.K. Bissell Park, weather permitting.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a game booth for the party. Sponsors will supply two to four volunteers to operate the game throughout the evening. The Recreation and Parks Department will provide the games and prizes unless sponsors wish to provide their own. Games should be appropriate for children age 10 and under. Applications can be emailed or picked up at the Civic Center front desk.

Additional adult volunteers are needed to assist with event activities. Persons wishing to help during the event should call the Civic Center at (865) 425-3450. On the night of the event, volunteers should report to the Civic Center by 5:30 p.m. and plan to stay until 9 p.m. The first 50 people to sign up will receive an event T-shirt. A pizza snack will also be served to all volunteers immediately following the party.

For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, contact Amanda Pope at (865) 425-3450 or email apope@oakridgetn.gov. For additional details on this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at www.orrecparks.org.