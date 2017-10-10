Oak Ridge company lauded for safety

(Submitted) Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announced today that EnergySolutions – Bear Creek Operations, located in Oak Ridge, has been chosen to receive the Volunteer STAR (Safety Through Accountability and Recognition) award.

“EnergySolutions has met the evaluation standards required to receive this award by proving their ability to uphold an excellent safety record,” said Commissioner Phillips. “It is evident that EnergySolutions is extremely dedicated to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace.”

TOSHA Administrator Steve Hawkins presented the Volunteer STAR award to EnergySolutions management and employees today at the company’s facility located on Bear Creek Road in Oak Ridge.

EnergySolutions processes low-level radioactive waste and materials and has 176 employees at its Oak Ridge facility. This is the third time TOSHA has honored the site with the Volunteer STAR award.

“This is a tremendous safety accomplishment and the credit goes to the hard working men and women who safely operate the Bear Creek Facility every day,” stated John Christian, President of Operations for EnergySolutions. “To be recognized for the third time shows the level of commitment our employees embrace on all aspects of their lives,” added Christian.

The Volunteer STAR award is a nationally recognized program and the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health. The Volunteer STAR is patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) and recognizes the best of the best in the area of safety and health programming and performance.

There are currently 36 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. A certificate of recognition is awarded to the STAR recipient, as is a flag that can be flown at the site. The company is also permitted to use the Volunteer STAR logo on its correspondence and company documents.

The standard for participation in the STAR program is the confirmation of a company’s safety and health program, which helps reduce accidents and injuries. The program also allows employers to be removed from programmed compliance inspection lists for a period of three years.

For more information on the Volunteer STAR award program and other TOSHA award programs contact the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration at (800) 325-9901.