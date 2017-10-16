Oak Ridge Christmas Parade December 9th

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 9.

This year’s theme is “A Toyland Christmas: Past 75 Years/Future 75 Years.”

The parade will be a part of Oak Ridge’s 75th Anniversary Celebration. There is no cost to participate.

The Chamber will be accepting entries online through Monday, December 4. Register by visiting the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. December 9, and it will begin at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Roads. From there, the parade will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike. It will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School. The judge’s stand will be located in front of the Chamber.

Those participating in the parade will line up in the parking lot of Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road beginning at 4 p.m., the press release said. Detailed information will be e-mailed to all who have registered an entry.

The Chamber is looking for lots of Santa’s elves to serve as volunteer parade marshals to make the parade a safe, fun, and successful event, according to a press release. To volunteer and be put on Santa’s “nice” list, contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or (865) 483-1321.