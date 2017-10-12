Oak Ridge Chamber’s Fall Primetime networking event Oct. 19

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Fall Primetime networking event will be held on Thursday, October 19. More than 40 Chamber-member organizations have already reserved exhibit space for the event titled “Primetime Tailgate Party.” The event will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. under the tent in the parking lot of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Primetime is one of the Chamber’s biggest networking events of the year. Anyone – Chamber member or not – is encouraged to attend.

The sponsors of the Primetime Tailgate Party are Crafter’s Brew, All Occasions Party Rentals and Merle 96.7. The Oak Ridge High School Wildband will once again participate and will play the fight song as well as other football game “stand tunes.” Complimentary fresh-off-the-grill hot dogs will be available for attendees.

Many exhibitors will hold drawings for door prizes at the event. The Oak Ridge Chamber is giving away a Samsung Galaxy Tab E. To enter the drawing for the tablet, visit the Chamber’s Facebook Page and like, comment and/or share the photo of the tablet.

Primetime is the Chamber’s premiere networking event of the year. It is a semi-annual opportunity for members of the Chamber to network with one another as well as to allow members of the public to come by and see what area businesses have to offer. Chamber member businesses may register to exhibit by visiting the Chamber’s website, www.oakridgechamber.org, and following the links to the electronic registration form. For more information, contact the Chamber at 483-1321.