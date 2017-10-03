Home / Community Bulletin Board / Norris Area Good Neighbors 2017 Christmas Food Basket & Children’s Gifts sign-ups

Norris Area Good Neighbors 2017 Christmas Food Basket & Children’s Gifts sign-ups

The Norris Area Good Neighbors 2017 Christmas Food Basket & Children’s Gifts sign-ups will be held on Tuesday October 17th from 9 am to 12 noon at the Norris Religious fellowship at the intersection of Dogwood and east Norris Roads in Norris.

To qualify, you must be income-eligible and live in the Norris Middle School district. The Christmas Food Baskets and Children’s Gifts are available to households that qualify for some form of public assistance and have not signed up for Christmas food and gifts through other programs. Children receiving gifts must be in school (not college), reside in the household, and be 18 years old or younger.

When you come in to sign up, you will need to provide proof of address and identity as well as proof of income, to determine eligibility.

For more information, call the Norris Religious Fellowship at 865-494-7131.

Food and gifts will be available for pick-up at the Fellowship on Tuesday December 12th, from 9 am until 12 noon.

