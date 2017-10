New Salem Baptist Church at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway in Clinton will hold its 2017 Fall Festival tonight (Wednesday October 25th) from 5 to 7 pm. They will have a trunk-or-treat, lots of food, games, crafts, a bounce house, a giant air slide, a cake walk and even a dunking booth.

Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Tim Mitchell at 865-304-3543.