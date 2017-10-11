Home / Obituaries / Myra Queener

Myra Queener

Myra Queener went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Myra is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Cordelia Goodman Burress, sister, Jeanette Stewart, and brothers, Ralph Burress and Steve Burris. Myra was a strong Christian woman that lived her life as her testimony each day. She had a green thumb and loved spending time tending to her flowers, especially her roses. Myra loved her family deeply, especially her 5 grandchildren and had a special bond with each one. She loved shopping and pedicures with her granddaughters, playing cards and even making slime with her grandsons. Myra loved the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. She was an amazing cook, thoughtful giver, and never wanted anyone to leave her house hungry. Myra made hundreds of chocolate cookies that became one of her trademarks over the years. Most of all, she loved with all of her heart, she laughed often, and found joy in every day of her life. She was an amazing wife, incredible mom, and phenomenal nannie. 
 
Survivors Include:
 
Husband of 52 Years               Robert Queener                                  Knoxville
           
Daughters                               Leisha and Tim Smith                          Knoxville
                                                Errika and David Doane                      Knoxville
 
Son                                          Kerry Queener and Beth                     Knoxville
 
Grandchildren                         Alex, Owen, Rylan, Rece, and Caden
 
Brother                                    James Edward
                       
Sisters                                      Margie, Jane, Jewell, Sheila, Hazel, Shirrell, and Donna
 
Visitation:  4:00 – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service6:00 PM Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Luke Kidwell officiating.
Interment: A Private Graveside service will be held.
 
You may also view Myra’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

