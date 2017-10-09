Home / Obituaries / Mildred Valentine Stooksbury Hill, age 97

Mildred Valentine Stooksbury Hill, age 97

Mildred Valentine Stooksbury Hill, age 97 passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Waters of Clinton.  She was the oldest member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church in Clinton, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Mary Jane Stooksbury; husband, Cassie L. Hill; brother, Carlock Stooksbury; four sisters, Alverta, Jimmie, Grace, and Stella; several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by:

Two Sons……………..    Sammy Hill and Brian Hill

Daughter…………….      Gail H. Loving & husband Johnny

Granddaughter……..   Julie Loving

Several nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.   Her graveside service will immediately follow at the Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Billy Kurtz officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

 

