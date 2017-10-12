Michael Wayne Davis, age 43 of Clinton passed away on October 10, 2017 at his residence. Michael was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church. He was a graduate from Anderson County High School 1991. The love of Michael’s life was his daughter, Taylor. Throughout the years Michael enjoyed being with friends & family on Norris Lake and aggravating his daughter, Taylor whom he loved calling “Squirt”. Michael will remembered by his contagious smile and sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his father; Charles “Buddy” Davis; grandparents, Carl and Blanche Mayes, Elijah and Margaret Davis; several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by:

Loving daughter…….. Taylor “Squirt” Davis of Andersonville

Mother…………….. Pat Albertini & husband Joe of Clinton

Sister…………… Michelle Manning & husband Mark of Andersonville

Nieces and Nephews. Mattie and Mason Manning

Aunts……… Doodles Mayes of Clinton and

Gene & Peggy Lane of Clinton

Uncle………… C.W. Mayes & wife Rhonda of Andersonville

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Hillvale Baptist Church. His Celebration of Life service will follow with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Hillvale Baptist Church Youth Group, P.O. Box 522, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

