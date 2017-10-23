MENCS: Truex wins for seventh time this season, four eliminated

(MRN) Martin Truex Junior continued his mighty march to Miami with his seventh victory of the season Sunday at Kansas Speedway, putting an exclamation mark on the second round of the playoffs with two wins in the last three weeks. He’s among the eight drivers who advance to the semifinal round that opens next weekend at Martinsville Speedway but the only one with a stat sheet that makes him a near-certainty to qualify for The Championship Four next month at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With the playoff bonus points Truex has banked this season, he’s already fifty-two above the cutoff that determines the four title contenders who’ll race for a championship – before a single wheel has been turned in the semifinals! Truex started Sunday’s race from the pole and led twice for ninety-one laps, including the final fifty-seven trips around the mile-and-a-half Kansas City oval. His margin of victory over runner-up Kyle Busch was two-point-two seconds with Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin completing the top five.

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 was an elimination race with four playoff participants dropped from title contention. Kyle Larson was sidelined by engine failure and finished thirty-ninth. Matt Kenseth was disqualified for having too many men over the wall working on his car during a pit stop under caution, a rule he said he was unaware of. Kenseth placed thirty-seventh.

Accidents sidelined Ricky Stenhouse Junior and Jamie McMurray – saddling them with finishes of twenty-ninth and thirty-fourth, respectively.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Hollywood Casino 400

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Pole) 91

2. Kurt Busch (15) —

3. Ryan Blaney (40) 3

4. Chase Elliott (14) —

5. Denny Hamlin (4) 5

6. Chris Buescher (20) —

7. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (19) —

8. Kevin Harvick (2) 37

9. Aric Almirola (25) —

10. Kyle Busch (7) 112

RACE NOTES …

With his victory Sunday, Martin Truex Junior becomes the first Cup Series driver with a season sweep at Kansas Speedway since the track added a second date in 2011 … Truex’s Furniture Row Racing team was competing with a heavy heart yesterday. James Watson, a fabricator for the Number-78 team, passed away Saturday night after suffering a heart attack. He was 55 … There were just seven drivers who led laps in Sunday’s race, the lowest number in a Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway since the track first hosted the series in 2001. The previous low was eight, which had occurred three times before – most recently in 2013.

2017 PLAYOFFS Unofficial Standings Semifinal Round

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Furniture Row) 4,069 Points

2. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) 4,042 (-27)

3. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske) 4,026 (-43)

4. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas) 4,017 (-52)

Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick) 4,017 (-52)

6. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) 4,014 (-55)

7. Ryan Blaney (Wood Brothers) 4,009 (-60)

8. Chase Elliott (Hendrick M’sports) 4,006 (-63)

Eliminated From Title Contention

9. Kyle Larson (Chip Ganassi Racing)

10. Matt Kenseth (Joe Gibbs Racing)

11. Jamie McMurray (Chip Ganassi Racing)

12. R. Stenhouse Jr. (Roush Fenway)

Inside the Playoffs

The eight-driver post-season field now rolls on to Martinsville Speedway for next weekend’s First Data 500. There are six organizations represented led by Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, who each have two drivers into the semifinal round … Six of the top seven seeds have advanced with Number-2 Kyle Larson among those eliminated Sunday … Number-10 Chase Elliott is the lowest-seeded driver to move on.