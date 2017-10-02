MENCS: Busch takes 2nd straight postseason win

(MRN) Kyle Busch spent the closing laps of Sunday’s race in relentless pursuit of leader Chase Elliott and finally swept past him on the outside as they took the white flag at Dover International Speedway, winning his second straight race of the post-season and charging into the next round. Elliott was strong throughout the final stage, leading all but twenty-three laps including a stretch of fifty-nine that carried him to the threshold of what would have been his first Cup Series win. But Busch’s late rally erased a four-second deficit and carried the Number-18 Joe Gibbs Racing team into the second round of the playoffs that opens next weekend in Concord, North Carolina. His margin of victory was thirty-five one-hundredths of a second over Elliott. Eleven-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson fell two spots short of becoming a twelve-time Dover winner. Pole sitter Martin Truex Junior grabbed fourth place. Kyle Larson won Stage-2, led three times for 137 laps and finished fifth.

Sunday was a post-season elimination race with four of the original sixteen title contenders trimmed from the field: Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch. Newman was the highest-seeded driver in that group at Number-11. He missed advancing by a mere two points despite a respectable thirteenth-place finish in yesterday’s race. Ricky Stenhouse Junior held on to get the last spot in the second round after finishing only nineteenth – six positions behind Newman. It was an early birthday present for the Roush Fenway Racing driver, who turns 30 today.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Apache Warrior 400

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (2) 30

2. Chase Elliott (12) 138

3. Jimmie Johnson (17) 5

4. Martin Truex Jr. (Pole) 51

5. Kyle Larson (3) 137

6. Clint Bowyer (19) —

7. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (7) —

8. Daniel Suarez (R) (5) —

9. Jamie McMurray (26) —

10. Brad Keselowski (16) 39

RACE NOTES …

For the second week in a row, playoff participants swept the top five spots on Sunday. The highest-finishing non-title contender was Stewart-Haas Racing’s Clint Bowyer, who started nineteenth and finished sixth … Kyle Busch’s victory is his third Cup Series win at Dover, tying him with Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman for second place among active drivers at “The Monster Mile.” Jimmie Johnson is at the top of that list with eleven wins, including a victory earlier this year. He finished third on Sunday in his bid for a season sweep … Daniel Suarez was the highest-finishing rookie, in eighth place.

2017 PLAYOFFS Unofficial Standings Round 3

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Furniture Row) 2,199 Points

2. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) 2,175 (-24)

3. Kyle Larson (Chip Ganassi Racing) 2,172 (-27)

4. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske) 2,146 (-53)

5. Chase Elliott (Hendrick M’sports) 2,117 (-82)

6. Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick) 2,116 (-83)

7. Matt Kenseth (Joe Gibbs Racing) 2,113 (-86)

8. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) 2,096 (-103)

9. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas) 2,092 (-107)

10. Ryan Blaney (Wood Brothers) 2,084 (-115)

11. Jamie McMurray (Ganassi Racing) 2,083 (-116)

12. R. Stenhouse Jr. (Roush-Fenway) 2,069 (-130)

Eliminated From Title Contention

13. Ryan Newman 2,067 (-2)

14. Austin Dillon 2,065 (-4)

15. Kasey Kahne 2,046 (-23)

16. Kurt Busch 2,044 (-25)