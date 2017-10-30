MENCS: Busch survives wild day at Martinsville, advances to ‘Championship 4’

(MRN) With late-race fireworks exploding all around him, Kyle Busch drove through the sparks and sped to his fifth victory of the season on Sunday evening at Martinsville Speedway – advancing to The Championship Four at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he’ll race for his second Cup Series championship on November 19th.

After Chase Elliott ran Brad Keselowski up the racetrack and out of the lead, and after Denny Hamlin then intentionally moved Elliott out of first place and into the wall, Busch tapped Hamlin’s rear bumper to create the opening he needed to charge past his teammate and claim victory after positioning himself for the win coming out of the day’s final restart – set up by the eleventh caution that would send the race five laps past its scheduled distance. As Hamlin hunted Elliott and closed the gap with laps running out, he charged into the rear end of the Number-24 Chevrolet, sending it into a spin and into the outside wall. Down the stretch, it had looked as if Elliott may finally collect his first Cup Series win. He led a race-high 123 laps, including a stretch of seventy-three straight in the second half. Elliott surrendered the top spot to Keselowski but regained it by running the 2012 champion wide coming out of the next-to-last restart and settling into the lead again before Hamlin’s unsettling maneuver the next time around the Virginia half-mile left Elliott with only a twenty-seventh-place finish. On the cool-down lap, Elliott drove alongside Hamlin and pinched his car against the outside wall. They confronted each other on pit road after exiting their cars and exchanged words as NASCAR officials intervened.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the First Data 500

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (14) 184

2. Martin Truex Jr. (2) —

3. Clint Bowyer (5) —

4. Brad Keselowski (7) 108

5. Kevin Harvick (13) —

6. Trevor Bayne (34) —

7. Denny Hamlin (6) 7

8. Ryan Blaney (4) —

9. Matt Kenseth (17) —

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22) —

RACE NOTES …

Lost in all the late-race fireworks Sunday … Elliott versus Keselowski … Hamlin versus Elliott … Busch versus Hamlin … was a last-lap charge by Martin Truex Junior that left him just a tick short of his eighth win of the season. He chased Kyle Busch to the checkered flag before falling fourteen one-hundredths of a second short. Truex was followed in the top five by Clint Bowyer, Keselowski and Kevin Harvick … Pole winner Joey Logano led twice for fifty-nine laps and finished third in each of the first two stages. But late contact sent the Number-22 Team Penske Ford limping home to a twenty-fourth-place finish.

2017 PLAYOFFS Unofficial Standings Semifinal Round

1. Martin Truex Jr. (Furniture Row) 4,117 Points

2. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) 4,100 (-17)

3. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske) 4,079 (-38)

4. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas) 4,053 (-64)

5. Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick) 4,050 (-67)

6. Ryan Blaney (Wood Brothers) 4,047 (-70)

7. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) 4,045 (-72)

8. Chase Elliott (Hendrick M’sports) 4,027 (-90)

Inside the Playoffs

Title contenders filled four of the top five finishing positions on Sunday with third-place Clint Bowyer the only “outsider” in the group. Winner Kyle Busch led a race-high 184 laps. Runner-up Martin Truex Junior started second and finished second. Brad Keselowski won the first two stages en route to placing fourth overall. And fifth-place Kevin Harvick was steady all day despite failing to lead a single lap … After his run-in with Denny Hamlin that led to a twenty-seventh-place finish on Sunday, Chase Elliott resides at the bottom of the post-season standings. He’s now twenty-six points below the cutoff to advance to the championship race entering next weekend’s stop in Fort Worth, Texas … The eight-man title field will be trimmed to the “final four” following the Can-Am 500 on November 12th in Phoenix.