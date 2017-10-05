Mayor’s office hosting Housing Workshop

(AC Mayor’s Office press release) The office of Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank is hosting a Housing Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Clinton Community Center-Club Room. All are invited to attend. The primary goals of the workshop are to get feedback on barriers to housing production and/or development in Anderson County.

“Are there policy changes Anderson County could make to assist housing providers or streamline the building process? Are there reasons a contractor or developer won’t build in Anderson County? How can Anderson County help the building community? What can we do better? These are all questions we want to raise at the workshop, and I am hopeful we get some frank feedback, and some good ideas,” said Mayor Frank.

A healthy, prosperous community means a mix of housing opportunities. Anderson County has seen a growth in new home construction, however, the KIDS COUNT: The State of the Child in Tennessee 2016 report released by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, ranks Anderson County as 77th in the category of “Fair Market Rent.”

“Digging down into the demographic statistics presented in the report, Anderson County is ranked 17th statewide in terms of population, but we are ranked 62nd for population under 18 years of age. I believe housing plays a direct role in that demographic disparity—and you can see the effect in areas such as school enrollment and our ability to provide services,” said Mayor Frank.

The workshop is specifically targeting contractors and developers. Contractors and developers not able to attend may contact Mayor Frank’s office or the Office of Planning and Development by phone, mail or email to provide feedback or submit suggestions or ideas to improve Anderson County’s building environment. Contact information for Mayor Frank is at 457-6200, 100 North Main Street Suite 208, Clinton, TN 37716, tfrank@andersontn.org or the Office of Planning and Development at 457-6244, 100 North Main Street, Suite 127, Clinton, TN 37716, dcrowley@andersontn.org.