Home / Featured / Mavs steamroll Pounders, seize sole possession of first place

Mavs steamroll Pounders, seize sole possession of first place

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

Anderson County 47 Chattanooga Central 0…Anderson County left no doubt about who the top dog in Region 2-4A is as they went to Hamilton County and dominated the Chattanooga Central Purple Pounders. AC (8-0, 4-0) now holds sole possession of first place in the region, thanks once again in no small part to do-everything quarterback Stanton Martin.

Martin completed 17 of 25 passes Friday for 233 yards and 4 touchdowns while also rushing for 62 yards and a score. Michael Carroll caught one of the scoring strikes while dalton Wilson snagged a touchdown in his eight straight game. Marquise Gallaher added 65 tough yards on the ground and a touchdown while also making five tackles on defense and recording a sack.

2017 Football Division I Class AAAA Region 2 Standings

Rank Team Region Overall
1 Anderson County 4-0 100.0% 8-0 100.0%
2 Chattanooga Central 4-1 80.0% 5-3 62.5%
3 Sequoyah 3-2 60.0% 5-4 55.6%
4 East Hamilton 2-2 50.0% 3-5 37.5%
5 East Ridge 1-3 25.0% 5-3 62.5%
6 Howard 1-3 25.0% 3-5 37.5%
7 Hixson 0-4 0.0% 0-8 0.0%

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CWTS: Kligerman takes checkers, 2 drivers ousted from playoffs

(MRN) Parker Kligerman drove past race leader Christopher Bell on an overtime restart Saturday and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved