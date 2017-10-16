Mavs steamroll Pounders, seize sole possession of first place

Anderson County 47 Chattanooga Central 0…Anderson County left no doubt about who the top dog in Region 2-4A is as they went to Hamilton County and dominated the Chattanooga Central Purple Pounders. AC (8-0, 4-0) now holds sole possession of first place in the region, thanks once again in no small part to do-everything quarterback Stanton Martin.

Martin completed 17 of 25 passes Friday for 233 yards and 4 touchdowns while also rushing for 62 yards and a score. Michael Carroll caught one of the scoring strikes while dalton Wilson snagged a touchdown in his eight straight game. Marquise Gallaher added 65 tough yards on the ground and a touchdown while also making five tackles on defense and recording a sack.

2017 Football Division I Class AAAA Region 2 Standings

Rank Team Region Overall 1 Anderson County 4-0 100.0% 8-0 100.0% 2 Chattanooga Central 4-1 80.0% 5-3 62.5% 3 Sequoyah 3-2 60.0% 5-4 55.6% 4 East Hamilton 2-2 50.0% 3-5 37.5% 5 East Ridge 1-3 25.0% 5-3 62.5% 6 Howard 1-3 25.0% 3-5 37.5% 7 Hixson 0-4 0.0% 0-8 0.0%