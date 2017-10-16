Mavs steamroll Pounders, seize sole possession of first place

Anderson County 47 Chattanooga Central 0…Anderson County left no doubt about who the top dog in Region 2-4A is as they went to Hamilton County and dominated the Chattanooga Central Purple Pounders. AC (8-0, 4-0) now holds sole possession of first place in the region, thanks once again in no small part to do-everything quarterback Stanton Martin.
Martin completed 17 of 25 passes Friday for 233 yards and 4 touchdowns while also rushing for 62 yards and a score. Michael Carroll caught one of the scoring strikes while dalton Wilson snagged a touchdown in his eight straight game. Marquise Gallaher added 65 tough yards on the ground and a touchdown while also making five tackles on defense and recording a sack.
2017 Football Division I Class AAAA Region 2 Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Overall
|1
|Anderson County
|4-0
|100.0%
|8-0
|100.0%
|2
|Chattanooga Central
|4-1
|80.0%
|5-3
|62.5%
|3
|Sequoyah
|3-2
|60.0%
|5-4
|55.6%
|4
|East Hamilton
|2-2
|50.0%
|3-5
|37.5%
|5
|East Ridge
|1-3
|25.0%
|5-3
|62.5%
|6
|Howard
|1-3
|25.0%
|3-5
|37.5%
|7
|Hixson
|0-4
|0.0%
|0-8
|0.0%