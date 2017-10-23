Home / Local Sports / Mavericks, Wildcats roll into final week of regular season

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

Anderson County 63 East Hamilton 14…The Mavericks again ran roughshod over their competition as they rolled on the road Friday night.

Stanton Martin was once again the catalyst for the Mavericks (9-0, 5-0 Region 2-4A) with 405 passing yards and five touchdown passes with only one interception. Dalton Wilson snagged six catches for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Oak Ridge 42 Powell 7…Oak Ridge improved to 7-2, 5-0 in Region 3-5A and did their part to set up a winner-take-all matchup for the regular season Region title this week at Fulton as they had little trouble with Powell.

Johnny Stewart threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Wildcats rolled over the Panthers. Two of his scoring passes went to Kai’Reese Pendergrass while the third went to Caleb Martin.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

