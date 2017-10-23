Mavericks, Wildcats roll into final week of regular season

Anderson County 63 East Hamilton 14…The Mavericks again ran roughshod over their competition as they rolled on the road Friday night.

Stanton Martin was once again the catalyst for the Mavericks (9-0, 5-0 Region 2-4A) with 405 passing yards and five touchdown passes with only one interception. Dalton Wilson snagged six catches for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Oak Ridge 42 Powell 7…Oak Ridge improved to 7-2, 5-0 in Region 3-5A and did their part to set up a winner-take-all matchup for the regular season Region title this week at Fulton as they had little trouble with Powell.

Johnny Stewart threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Wildcats rolled over the Panthers. Two of his scoring passes went to Kai’Reese Pendergrass while the third went to Caleb Martin.