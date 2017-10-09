Mary Lou Ellen Cooper age 67 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017 at her home in Clinton. Mary was a member of Temple of Christ Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. She loved fishing, listening to gospel music, and Christmas. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Rhoda Hill; son, Bruce Pyle and sister, Bertha VanHuss.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dennis Cooper of Clinton; sons, Roger Pyle of Clinton, Joseph Cooper of Knoxville, and Kevin Cooper of Corryton; brother, Woodrow Hill & his wife, Louise of Clinton; sisters, Linda Jenkins of Clinton; Kathy York of Clinton, Frances Gibson & her husband Doyle of Andersonville, and Genevieve Wallace of Clinton; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Mary’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service immediately following at 8:00pm with Rev. Chris Jobe officiating. Mary’s interment will be Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 2:00pm at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

