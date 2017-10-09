Home / Obituaries / Mary Lou Ellen Cooper, age 67, of Clinton

Mary Lou Ellen Cooper, age 67, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Mary Lou Ellen Cooper age 67 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017 at her home in Clinton.  Mary was a member of Temple of Christ Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN.  She loved fishing, listening to gospel music, and Christmas.  Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Rhoda Hill; son, Bruce Pyle and sister, Bertha VanHuss.

Mary is survived by her husband, Dennis Cooper of Clinton; sons, Roger Pyle of Clinton, Joseph Cooper of Knoxville, and Kevin Cooper of Corryton; brother, Woodrow Hill & his wife, Louise of Clinton; sisters, Linda Jenkins of Clinton; Kathy York of Clinton, Frances Gibson & her husband Doyle of Andersonville, and Genevieve Wallace of Clinton; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Mary’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service immediately following at 8:00pm with Rev. Chris Jobe officiating.  Mary’s interment will be Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 2:00pm at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mildred Valentine Stooksbury Hill, age 97

Mildred Valentine Stooksbury Hill, age 97 passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved